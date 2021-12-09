Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.76 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $8.19 or 0.00016905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.76 million and $23.29 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.88 or 0.00560899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

