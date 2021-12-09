United Maritime Capital LLC Has $919,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 86.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat accounts for about 1.0% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.23. 13,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

