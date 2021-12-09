United Maritime Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 37.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,748. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

