United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

