United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

