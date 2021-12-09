UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $470.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $441.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

