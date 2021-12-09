Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

