Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Uxin has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.
UXIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,449. The firm has a market cap of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.32. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
