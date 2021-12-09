Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Uxin has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

UXIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,449. The firm has a market cap of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.32. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Uxin stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Uxin worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

