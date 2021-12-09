V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo Sells 591,587 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76.

RADI stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

