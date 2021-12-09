V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.