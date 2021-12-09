V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

