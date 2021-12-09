VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

