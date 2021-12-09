VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

