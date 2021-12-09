Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,693,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $103,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

