Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

