Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

