Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.23 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.