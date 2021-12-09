Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) versus Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Critical Analysis

Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vape alerts:

This table compares Vape and Aterian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aterian $185.70 million 1.60 -$63.13 million ($9.63) -0.58

Vape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aterian.

Profitability

This table compares Vape and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vape N/A N/A N/A Aterian -121.17% -54.92% -22.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vape and Aterian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A Aterian 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aterian has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 267.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Aterian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aterian beats Vape on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vape Company Profile

Vape Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.