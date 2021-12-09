Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

SNAP stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

