Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VRA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.