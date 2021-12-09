Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

