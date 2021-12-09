Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

