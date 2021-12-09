Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.