Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 6,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms have commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

