Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $546 million-$551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.29 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

VRA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $288.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

