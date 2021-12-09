Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Up 8.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.85. 404,238 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Verano alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.