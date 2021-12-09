Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.25 million-$883.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.59 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.490-$2.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.