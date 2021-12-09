Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Buys $283,717.35 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.09. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

