Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

DSP stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $612.26 million and a P/E ratio of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viant Technology (DSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.