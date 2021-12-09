VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.87 Million

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $377.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $383.80 million and the lowest is $369.85 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,911. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.