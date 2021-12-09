Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Cut to 2,150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

