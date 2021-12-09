VIG (VIG) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. VIG has a market capitalization of $596,236.66 and $368.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

