Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

