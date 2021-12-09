Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,600 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $405.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.