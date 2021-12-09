Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

