Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Hits $0.30

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $773,537.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars.

