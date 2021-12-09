Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day moving average is $227.06. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.