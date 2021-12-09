W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 15,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,515. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 258.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 211,788 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 450.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

