W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $7,679,404.26 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GWW stock opened at $505.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.79 and a 200-day moving average of $446.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $510.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

