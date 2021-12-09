Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

