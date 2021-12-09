Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

