WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378.02 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. WAX has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $378.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00034203 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,818,877,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,863,158,139 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.