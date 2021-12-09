WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

