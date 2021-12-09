WELL Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $17,179.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.