Wells Fargo & Company Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $93.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.