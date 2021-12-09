West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,053. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

