Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.