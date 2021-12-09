Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

