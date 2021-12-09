Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

SPGYF stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

