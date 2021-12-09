WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00072457 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.07 or 0.00608432 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

