Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

