Wrapped NXM Price Tops $57.11 on Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $95.77 million and $6.35 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $57.11 or 0.00117336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

